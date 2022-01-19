Man sentenced to 4 years in case involving meth hidden in paint at Buford home

The Drug Enforcement Administration searched a home Feb. 3, 2021, in the 4,000 block of Peachtree Drive in Buford. The Gainesville/Hall Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the search.

The DEA found “numerous containers filled with methamphetamine oil, as well as containers filled with a mixture of paint and methamphetamine oil,” according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the meth oil recovered was enough for 60 kilograms of meth with an estimated street value of $6 million.

Valencia-Cervantes, of Deland, Florida, and Ismael Marin-Urbina, of Jonesboro, were arrested at the home and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

According to a sentencing memo, the two men were found in a back room at the house, and DEA agents seized roughly 20 gallons of solution “in the process of conversion into usable methamphetamine.”

A confidential source had told the DEA days earlier that a large quantity of meth was dropped off in a mobile home park in Hall County and that people “were actively cooking at that location,” according to the sentencing memo.

Valencia-Cervantes’ attorney, Richard Holcomb, wrote in the sentencing memo that his client had worked in roofing and construction and met Marin-Urbina through his employment.