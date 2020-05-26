Man pulled from fire charged with arson, disorderly conduct

A Buford man rescued from a burning home Saturday, May 23, was later charged with first-degree arson and disorderly conduct, according to authorities.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 1:15 p.m. Saturday to the 3600 block of Friendship Farm Drive regarding a domestic dispute.
Jeffrey Howard Martin Bailey, 48, was believed to be inside, while two people were outside.
“Acting on information Bailey had threatened to set the house on fire, deputies entered the bottom floor, calling to him with no response. Deputies removed burning material from the first floor and searched for Bailey but didn’t find him,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.
The heavy smoke and fire made the search difficult. Hall County firefighters found Bailey unconscious while putting out the fire and transported him to a local hospital.
“Following his medical treatment, Bailey will face charges of battery under the Family Violence Act and disorderly conduct,” Booth wrote in an email.
Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said the fire marshal’s office also charged Bailey with first-degree arson.
The case is still under investigation.