By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Man killed in early Sunday wreck on Browns Bridge Road
02132021 sheriff lights

A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Sept. 4, on Browns Bridge Road in West Hall, according to a Hall County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Alex Valasquez, 28, was driving his truck eastbound on Browns Bridge Road when he tried to round a curve near Cherokee Trail. His truck left the roadway and struck a stop sign and a tree just past Holland Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

He died at the scene.

The crash was reported to Hall County Dispatch around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation “indicates speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash,” which is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.