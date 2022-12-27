Man flown to hospital after burning leg in fire pit

A man who had fallen asleep near a fire pit was flown to a hospital on Christmas after suffering third-degree burns to his legs, according to authorities.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the injuries happened sometime between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning on Elita Drive in Gainesville.
The Sheriff’s Office said the 38-year-old man fell asleep near a fire pit outside his residence.
At some point, the man “accidentally laid his legs in the fire pit” and burned, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man crawled back to the house, where his roommate called 911.
He was transported about 5 a.m. Dec. 25 by helicopter.
Authorities did not have information on where he was taken for treatment or his current status.