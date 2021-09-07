Man drowns in Lake Lanier near Buford park

A man who likely had a medical episode drowned Sunday in Lake Lanier near a Buford park, according to authorities.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens were notified about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, regarding a man found floating near East Bank Park.

DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said the body was recovered by Gwinnett County Fire and appeared to be a middle-aged man.

“The preliminary investigation from the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner indicates the man likely having a medical episode and then falling into water and drowning last evening,” McKinnon wrote in an email.

His name was not released by authorities. His family has not yet been notified of his death.



