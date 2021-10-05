Man charged with multiple counts of rape

A Gainesville man is facing multiple counts of rape that allegedly happened at a woman’s home in Hall County, according to authorities.
Gerald Hubert Roak, 57, turned himself in Saturday, Oct. 2, to the Hall County Jail after investigators obtained arrest warrants for two counts of rape.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Daly said the two charges are related to the same adult woman who was acquainted with Roak.
Daly said the allegations surround events Aug. 27 at the woman’s home. Daly said the allegations were reported to law enforcement the same day while the woman was in the hospital.
Daly said the two counts of rape allegedly happened “on (the) same date, a few hours between each occurrence.”
“Detectives are still investigating this case, and no further details can be released at this time,” Daly wrote in an email.
No attorney information was available Tuesday, Oct. 5, from Magistrate Court officials.