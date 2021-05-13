Man acquitted of attempted rape, most serious charges in 2019 case

A Gainesville man was acquitted of attempted rape and the most serious charges against him stemming from a 2019 case, according to court documents.
Quinshad Bush, 32, was found not guilty April 13 by a Hall County jury on charges of battery, aggravated sodomy and criminal attempt to commit rape.
He was, however, found guilty on a lesser offense of simple battery under a count of aggravated assault.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the case involved two women. The aggravated sodomy and attempted rape charges concerned one woman, and the battery and aggravated assault charges concerned another woman who confronted Bush, Lt. Scott Ware said in February 2019.
Bush was given a 12-month sentence with the first half served in confinement. Bush was given credit for time served and released from the Hall County Jail Wednesday, May 12.
The rest of the sentence may be served on probation.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not return multiple requests for comment.