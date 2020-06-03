By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Man accused of striking officer in head with gold crucifix
A Gainesville man was accused of striking a Gainesville Police officer on her head with a gold crucifix, police said.

Sebastian Marcos-Bautista, 31, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and obstruction. There is also an immigration hold listed on the Hall County Sheriff’s Office jail database.

Officers were called out around 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 1, to Summit Street regarding an abnormal behavior call, where witnesses said Marcos-Bautista was “carrying a stick or paddle into businesses,” Cpl. Jessica Van wrote in an email.

When they got to the scene, officers saw Marcos-Bautista in a tussle with other individuals and tried to detain him.

“At this point, he had his fist wrapped with a gold crucifix, with the sharp end of the crucifix exposed,” Van wrote in an email.

Van said Marcos-Bautista struck an officer on the head, resulting in a laceration and bleeding.

The officer received medical treatment and is back on duty.

Defense attorney Matt Cavedon declined to comment.

