Man accused of rape on boat docked at Lake Lanier Islands

A Lawrenceville man was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery stemming from an alleged incident on his boat at Lake Lanier Islands, according to authorities.
Kelley Eugene Pilcher, 58, was booked in to the Hall County Jail Sunday, May 16, where he remains with no bond.
Defense attorney Stephen Smith said his client denies the allegations and they are looking forward to vindication in the courts.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Saturday, May 15, call at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, where a woman was being treated.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the allegations stemmed from an incident earlier that evening on Pilcher’s boat, which was docked at Lake Lanier Islands.
Pilcher was taken into custody at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters.
No further information was provided by the Sheriff’s Office.
The case is still under investigation.