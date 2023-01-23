Man, 62, found dead in Publix parking lot in Buford

A man was found dead in his car Saturday, Jan. 21, in a Publix parking lot in Buford, according to authorities.

Hall County authorities were called out after 9 a.m. to the 4800 block of Golden Parkway. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s report database indicated it was in the parking lot surrounded by the McDonald’s, the Publix and other stores.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the man, 62, was found dead in his car in the grocery store parking lot, and authorities believe that the man died by suicide.