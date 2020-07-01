Law enforcement ramping up ahead of July 4 holiday weekend

Law enforcement agencies across the state are ramping up its efforts ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.



“With the holiday falling on the weekend this year, police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers from Ringgold to St. Mary's and everywhere in between will be working to save lives and prevent crashes by taking drunk and drugged drivers off the road,” according to a statement from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said 193 people died nationwide in traffic crashes in 2018 in the 36-hour period before, during and after the holiday, with 40% of those deaths coming from wrecks with alcohol involved.