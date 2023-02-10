‘Large skillet had caught fire with cooking oil inside’: Latest on kitchen fire at fire station

A kitchen fire at Hall County Fire Station 5 last month caused nearly $1,000 in damages after firefighters responded to a call while cooking breakfast but forgot to turn off the stove.

Firefighters returned from a call shortly after 11 a.m. Jan 29 to find that breakfast was a tad overcooked.

“Personnel thought all cooking oil had been secured by cutting the stove off,” according to an incident report obtained through an open records request. “One large skillet had caught fire with cooking oil inside.”

It is not clear what they were cooking.

Firefighters noticed black smoke coming from the roof vent and rushed inside. The kitchen was filled with smoke and the skillet was on fire.

“I positioned Engine 5 in the parking lot for a possible fire attack,” a firefighter reported.

But the stove’s fire suppression system kicked in and put out the fire by the time they returned.

Damages totaled $995.84, including $217.84 to buy a new toaster and microwave.