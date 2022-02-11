Jury begins deliberations in felony murder case for Gainesville man

A jury on Friday began deliberations in the trial of Christopher Sosebee, who faces felony murder charges in the fatal crash of a Gainesville man.
The jurors will consider the two days of evidence in the case against Sosebee, 32, of Gainesville, as well as both sides’ closing arguments.
The case centers around the July 22, 2020 wreck on Bethel Road that killed Brian Hayes, 48, of Gainesville. Law enforcement said they were trying to stop Sosebee when he sped off, ending with Sosebee’s Chevrolet Equinox landing on top of Hayes’s work truck.
Felony murder is charged in Georgia when a person commits a felony that causes another person’s death. In Sosebee’s case, the underlying felony at trial is fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.
Defense attorney Jake Shapiro called it “absolutely crazy” that his client would be charged with felony murder, a prosecutorial decision that he said should “terrify everybody in this room.”
He asked the jury to objectively view the evidence leading up to the crash and to not “work backwards from a tragedy.”
Shapiro claimed that the state had not proven when the lights or sirens came on, which is key to proving that Sosebee was fleeing or eluding law enforcement.
Assistant District Attorney Laura Lukert reminded the jury of the testimony from Sosebee’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Franklin, who was in the Equinox and remembered telling him to stop when she saw the blue lights.
“It’s not the longest fleeing (or) eluding ever,” Lukert said. “It’s not a high-speed chase in a Bronco down the interstate, but it is still a fleeing and eluding. He willfully failed to bring his vehicle to a stop when an officer was behind him pursuing him.”