Jury begins deliberations in felony murder case for Gainesville man

A jury on Friday began deliberations in the trial of Christopher Sosebee, who faces felony murder charges in the fatal crash of a Gainesville man.

The jurors will consider the two days of evidence in the case against Sosebee, 32, of Gainesville, as well as both sides’ closing arguments.

The case centers around the July 22, 2020 wreck on Bethel Road that killed Brian Hayes, 48, of Gainesville. Law enforcement said they were trying to stop Sosebee when he sped off, ending with Sosebee’s Chevrolet Equinox landing on top of Hayes’s work truck.