Jury to begin deliberations in Jack Hough slaying trial

Bennett was indicted in February 2019 by a Hall County grand jury in the Feb. 7, 2019, shooting of Jack Hough at the CVS on Park Hill Drive.



The jury heard the last pieces of evidence around 11 a.m. Thursday before a long break. Defense attorney Matt Leipold and Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson presented their closing arguments Thursday afternoon.

The defense has attempted to illustrate the night’s events as a man “barely scraping by” who tried to ask, not demand, money from an older man he saw in the CVS parking lot.

“Panhandling, asking for money, it can be really uncomfortable. It can be aggressive, and probably in this case, Mr. Bennett going, ‘Hey man, give me $25,’ really got a reaction out of Jack Hough.”

Next to the defense table was a chart including phrases such as “possibly not,” “possibly guilty” and “guilt likely,” in an effort to show that that “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt” is the highest standard to clear.

Leipold claimed the state had not met the burden that Bennett was trying to commit a robbery and that the state similarly has the burden to disprove self defense.