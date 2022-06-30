Judge to determine competency of Gainesville man accused of killing father with club

Burchardt appeared in court with his attorney, Chris van Rossem, before Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin.



At its simplest, Burchardt’s competency concerns whether or not he is capable of understanding the charges against him and aiding his attorney in his defense at a possible trial.

Gosselin listened to a handful of witnesses including mental health professionals who have observed Burchardt.

In April 2019, Gosselin ruled that there was sufficient psychiatric evidence that Burchardt was at the time not competent to stand trial. The judge ordered Burchardt transferred to a state facility, where he would be evaluated on whether he could become competent in the foreseeable future.

Mental health evaluations entered into the court record show that Burchardt had a history of schizophrenia.