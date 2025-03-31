Police said a prostitute called 911 after her client tried to rape her at an Oakwood home John Clarke appears in Hall County Magistrate Court Monday, March 31, 2025, for a committal hearing on charges of rape, aggravated assault, pandering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The aggravated assault charge was dismissed by the judge. - photo by Scott Rogers A woman agreed March 4 to come to an Oakwood home to have sex with John Paul Clarke for $140, according to court testimony.