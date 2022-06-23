‘How any human can be so cruel’ - Man sentenced after kids testify about torture

Scott Shelby, the man accused of molesting and abusing four children, pleaded guilty Wednesday, June 22, on the second day of his trial.



Shelby was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kathlene Gosselin.

“I’ve been on the bench a really long time, and I’ve seen a lot of horrible cases,” Gosselin said. “This one is one of the most horrible.”

The plea came after a young woman testified about the abuse she and her three siblings suffered as children while Shelby was their guardian. Defense attorney Kyle Denslow told the judge he didn’t want to subject the children to any further trauma by making them testify.

Shelby, 47, pleaded guilty to a total of 10 counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and first-degree child cruelty of four children in 2017-2018.