A mother ‘discouraged.’ Another year of investigation but daughter’s 2014 murder still unsolved

More than eight years ago, an Oakwood woman was found by family fatally shot behind her Rain Tree Trace home. Her killer has never been found.
A year ago March 24, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it would put additional resources and time into the Feb. 8, 2014, death of Holly Fox Strickland, 32, and a mother of two.
“At this time, there’s no new information that can be shared publicly about our investigation, but the hope is that advances in DNA and cell phone technology will lead to an arrest in the murder,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in an email.
Holly’s mother, Wilma Patterson, said she feels like authorities could be doing more interviews before these potential sources move away or die.
“I’m sorry I sound so discouraged, but in eight years I don’t have any results,” Patterson said.
Patterson said she doesn’t intend to “slam” the Sheriff’s Office for its work.
“I know that Holly’s not the only case they’ve got. I know that they’ve got more,” Patterson said. “And oh yes, I know everybody’s short staffed because of COVID because we all are.”
The Times asked to speak with Sheriff’s Office investigators on the case, but no investigators were made available for an interview.
Michael Alford is the fourth investigator on the case. Two of the prior investigators are no longer with the Sheriff’s Office, and the third was promoted.
“I think we should point out that even as those investigators have moved on, the case has been reassigned and it’s not just sitting dormant in a file cabinet,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said. “It’s important to (the criminal investigations division) that this case is solved.”
Williams said it was difficult to quantify the hours spent on this specific case this past year. She said Alford has reviewed all of the evidence collected to date and reconstructed the timeline, which Williams said was “quite time consuming.”
The Sheriff’s Office said Alford spoke with Strickland’s family this week.
Sheriff Gerald Couch was also unavailable for an interview this week but sent a statement that the office never gives up hope for a break in a case like Strickland’s.
“We know her family has been hoping for eight years now to get some closure in Holly’s senseless death,” Couch wrote. “They want answers, and so do we.”
Technological advances have been “instrumental” in investigating Strickland’s death, the Sheriff’s Office wrote, citing DNA technology changes and the possibility of reexamining evidence. Investigators also have been using new cell phone forensic technology.
“It may look to the public as if there’s no progress in a case like Holly’s, but that’s not always true,” Couch said in a statement. “We can’t share every piece of evidence we gather because we have to protect the integrity of the investigation. We’re not trying to hide anything, but we are trying to develop a sound case that will lead to an arrest and conviction.”
The case gained national exposure in a documentary series that aired in the fall.
Private investigators Alex and Jon Dalman, of Fenrir Group, worked the Strickland case in an Investigation Discovery series “Secrets, Lies and Private Eyes.
Following the show’s release, Alex Dalman said they were contacted by a few people that either lived nearby or knew Strickland.
Dalman said she interviewed one of Strickland’s friends who had not spoken to law enforcement.
The friend was able to share more information on Strickland’s family dynamics and things going on in Strickland’s life around the time of her death, though Dalman did not tell The Times any specifics.
“A lot of times, people will confide things in their friends that they’re not maybe comfortable confiding in family members,” Dalman said.
Dalman said the private investigators had dinner with Strickland’s family around the anniversary of Holly’s death and brought them up to speed.
“At this point, mostly what we’re doing is conducting interviews, because we’re kind of stalled out with any kind of physical evidence,” Dalman said.
Anyone with information on the case can reach the Sheriff’s Office investigator at 770-533-7690 or malford@hallcounty.org.