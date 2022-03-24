A mother ‘discouraged.’ Another year of investigation but daughter’s 2014 murder still unsolved

Holly’s mother, Wilma Patterson, said she feels like authorities could be doing more interviews before these potential sources move away or die.



“I’m sorry I sound so discouraged, but in eight years I don’t have any results,” Patterson said.

Patterson said she doesn’t intend to “slam” the Sheriff’s Office for its work.

“I know that Holly’s not the only case they’ve got. I know that they’ve got more,” Patterson said. “And oh yes, I know everybody’s short staffed because of COVID because we all are.”

The Times asked to speak with Sheriff’s Office investigators on the case, but no investigators were made available for an interview.

Michael Alford is the fourth investigator on the case. Two of the prior investigators are no longer with the Sheriff’s Office, and the third was promoted.

“I think we should point out that even as those investigators have moved on, the case has been reassigned and it’s not just sitting dormant in a file cabinet,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said. “It’s important to (the criminal investigations division) that this case is solved.”

Williams said it was difficult to quantify the hours spent on this specific case this past year. She said Alford has reviewed all of the evidence collected to date and reconstructed the timeline, which Williams said was “quite time consuming.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Alford spoke with Strickland’s family this week.

Sheriff Gerald Couch was also unavailable for an interview this week but sent a statement that the office never gives up hope for a break in a case like Strickland’s.

“We know her family has been hoping for eight years now to get some closure in Holly’s senseless death,” Couch wrote. “They want answers, and so do we.”

Technological advances have been “instrumental” in investigating Strickland’s death, the Sheriff’s Office wrote, citing DNA technology changes and the possibility of reexamining evidence. Investigators also have been using new cell phone forensic technology.

“It may look to the public as if there’s no progress in a case like Holly’s, but that’s not always true,” Couch said in a statement. “We can’t share every piece of evidence we gather because we have to protect the integrity of the investigation. We’re not trying to hide anything, but we are trying to develop a sound case that will lead to an arrest and conviction.”

The case gained national exposure in a documentary series that aired in the fall.

Private investigators Alex and Jon Dalman, of Fenrir Group, worked the Strickland case in an Investigation Discovery series “Secrets, Lies and Private Eyes.