Hiker dies in fall in Dawson County
Dawson County fire officials on Sunday at Bearden Falls in Dawson County. (Photo Courtesy of Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services)

The body of a hiker who fell from Bearden Falls in Dawson County on Sunday has been recovered, officials said.  

Dawson County Fire & EMS and other agencies responded to the incident about 12:45 p.m., according to a DCFES press release. About 2:30 p.m. Sunday the man was recovered from the area.

His name is being withheld until officials notify his family members.

Bearden Falls sits along a creek of the same name inside of the Chattahoochee National Forest and is one of multiple falls in Dawson County. 

The incident appears to be accidental in nature, according to a report. 

Dawson County Fire Chief & EMA Director Danny Thompson explained that his personnel typically respond to remote hiking areas of the county like Bearden Falls a couple times each weekend to help with a range of medical and/or trauma-related incidents. 

“The hardest part is locating that individual first and providing them with the appropriate care,” Thompson said.