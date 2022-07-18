Hiker dies in fall in Dawson County

The body of a hiker who fell from Bearden Falls in Dawson County on Sunday has been recovered, officials said.
Dawson County Fire & EMS and other agencies responded to the incident about 12:45 p.m., according to a DCFES press release. About 2:30 p.m. Sunday the man was recovered from the area.
His name is being withheld until officials notify his family members.
Bearden Falls sits along a creek of the same name inside of the Chattahoochee National Forest and is one of multiple falls in Dawson County.
The incident appears to be accidental in nature, according to a report.
Dawson County Fire Chief & EMA Director Danny Thompson explained that his personnel typically respond to remote hiking areas of the county like Bearden Falls a couple times each weekend to help with a range of medical and/or trauma-related incidents.
“The hardest part is locating that individual first and providing them with the appropriate care,” Thompson said.