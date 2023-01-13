‘He was still on fire when I pulled him out’: Cornelia man saves 2 people from burning truck

It was a day like any other for 46-year-old Stephen Riser, part owner of an information technology company who was on his way to Gainesville to help a client.

Little did he know, Jan. 6 would turn out to be what he calls the craziest day of his life.

Riser, who lives in Cornelia, was traveling south on Pea Ridge Road around 10 a.m. when he spotted a pickup truck on the woodline that had smashed headfirst into a tree with flames coming from the cabin and the hood.

“I was just driving down to work, and I saw this truck. It was on fire, the hood and everything. I mean, flames were coming up pretty good,” Riser said.

He got out of his car, called 911 then ran to the passenger side of the vehicle.

“I had to see if everybody was out of the truck,” Riser said.





Riser pulled a dazed woman from the passenger seat while the driver was trying desperately to escape.

“The driver was trying to get out the passenger side,” Riser said. “He just kept saying, ‘Help me! Help me!’”

“He was still on fire when I pulled him out of the truck. His pants were on fire, his shoes, some of his shirt was on fire,” he said. “He was wearing black tennis shoes, and they were melted to his leg.”