‘He was still on fire when I pulled him out’: Cornelia man saves 2 people from burning truck

It was a day like any other for 46-year-old Stephen Riser, part owner of an information technology company who was on his way to Gainesville to help a client.
Little did he know, Jan. 6 would turn out to be what he calls the craziest day of his life.
Riser, who lives in Cornelia, was traveling south on Pea Ridge Road around 10 a.m. when he spotted a pickup truck on the woodline that had smashed headfirst into a tree with flames coming from the cabin and the hood.
“I was just driving down to work, and I saw this truck. It was on fire, the hood and everything. I mean, flames were coming up pretty good,” Riser said.
He got out of his car, called 911 then ran to the passenger side of the vehicle.
“I had to see if everybody was out of the truck,” Riser said.
Riser pulled a dazed woman from the passenger seat while the driver was trying desperately to escape.
“The driver was trying to get out the passenger side,” Riser said. “He just kept saying, ‘Help me! Help me!’”
“He was still on fire when I pulled him out of the truck. His pants were on fire, his shoes, some of his shirt was on fire,” he said. “He was wearing black tennis shoes, and they were melted to his leg.”
Riser told the man to roll around on the ground, but the flames would not go out. Riser tried putting out the flames with his hands and even used some wet leaves on the ground before pulling off the man’s clothes.
“He had some polyester pants, and I took those off of him because I couldn't really get those out,” he said. “By the time I got all the fire put out on him, I looked back at the truck, and the truck cab was completely engulfed in flames.”
Riser dragged the man about 25 feet away from the truck just as neighbors ran out with some blankets and water. Police, firefighters and emergency personnel arrived shortly after.
Cleveland residents Christopher Lee Frazier and Crystal Wendt, both 34, were seriously injured in the wreck. Frazier, the driver, was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remained Friday afternoon. Wendt was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and has since been released.
According to a preliminary crash report from Georgia State Patrol, they were traveling south on Pea Ridge Road in a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck when Frazier lost control, ran off the eastern shoulder and crashed into a tree.
If Riser hadn’t been there, the wreck could have been fatal, he said. “That's what the fire department said. They were like, ‘If you weren't there, he would have burned up in the truck.’”
Riser himself was unscathed except for a few burn marks on his left hand. About an hour after saving two people from a burning truck, his wife texted him a picture of the wreck and asked if he had seen it on his way to work.
“I’m like, ‘Yeah, as a matter of fact, I did. I pulled two people out of that vehicle,’” he told her.
“Call me,” she texted him.
Riser said the experience still doesn’t quite seem real, and in the week since, he has thought a lot about his own life and his wife and three children. He called his children afterward and told them, “‘Hey, thinking about you. Want to make sure you’re OK.”
“It really makes you reevaluate things,” he said. “You want to make sure that everybody's OK and that you enjoy the time that you have with people.”