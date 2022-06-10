‘He just mowed me over’: North Hall man recovering after bull impaled him

While the bull was lashing out, he called his neighbor, who wasn’t home at the time, and tried to figure out how to guide the bull home.

Everette was familiar with the bull, and when it saw a familiar face, it started to calm down, he said. Everette grabbed some sweet feed and stepped closer with his hand out.

“Then he just flipped and hit me head-on with his head,” he said. “I had him near the fence and feeding him sweet feed, and I don’t know. That’s when his eyes just flipped — I don’t know how to explain it, but you can tell when it happens, and he just mowed me over. I don’t remember nothing after that.”

Doctors told the Everettes that Ricky likely sustained less significant injuries because his body went limp, plus he didn’t have a shirt on that could have caught in the bull’s horns. At one point, the bull impaled Everette through his backside near his groin, and he was thrown multiple times.

Brittany called 911, and two officers in the area arrived quickly, she said. One officer used his car to block and guide the bull back into its fencing.

The bull has since been put down.

Hall County Fire Rescue responders took Everette to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he stayed for 12 days, getting multiple surgeries to clean out wounds from the attack and address an E. coli infection.

“He had rounds and rounds of antibiotics,” Brittany said.

He had bad bruising where the bull’s hooves stamped on his legs and arms, and he has blood clots in both of his legs. Doctors discovered he had a kidney stone before his first operation.

Everertte was fortunate the bull missed vital organs, and he didn’t break any bones, doctors told them.

“He’s had a positive attitude the whole time, joking around,” Brittany said. “You never know when to take him serious sometimes.”

Everette stayed in good spirits through it all. Before going into the operating room for his first procedure, he told doctors to let his wife know he was OK.

“Tell my wife I love her and that Bull Bull was only trying to help me get my kidney stone out,” Everette said.

The Everettes are staying near Ricky’s parents in Homer for now. He mostly gets around in a motorized wheelchair but can walk on his own for short bursts. He will have a colostomy bag for at least three months, Brittany said.

“The kids have been helping me like crazy,” Everette said. “They’re like little nurses I brought home from the hospital.”

He works at Freudenberg - NOK in Cleveland, Georgia, making transmission seals, and Brittany is a stay-at-home mom.

They have been fortunate to get support from family, friends and their church, Calvary Cross Church, they said.

The couple has a GoFundMe page up, with a goal to raise $5,000 toward medical and family expenses, with $2,260 raised as of Friday, June 10.

They are hopeful he will make a full recovery, though doctors cautioned they should plan for “months and months” of healing, Brittany said.

“The church has been awesome; the community has been awesome,” Ricky said. “We couldn’t ask for nothing better.”