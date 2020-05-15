Hall’s Deputy Dixon added to national law enforcement memorial

The name of slain Hall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon has been added to the National Law Enforcement Wall.



A virtual candlelight vigil was held Wednesday, May 13, in which the names of officers killed in the line of duty were read.

Dixon, 28, died July 8, 2019, after pursuing four men in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Dixon and another deputy reached the suspects on Highland Avenue. Dixon was shot one time in an exchange of gunfire, according to the GBI.

Four men have been charged with murder, and their case is still pending.

“While nothing can lessen the loss experienced by Deputy Dixon’s family, friends and law enforcement family, the addition of his name to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial is an important reminder of his sacrifice,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement. “His name will forever be remembered on a national level for his service to our community. Many of us, and others across the country, had planned to visit the wall and attend other National Police Week activities in Washington, D.C. this year, but COVID-19 forced the suspension of those public events. While this is sad, we remain grateful for the addition of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon’s name to the wall.”



