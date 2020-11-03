Hall sheriff’s office starting distracted driving campaign after increased traffic fatalities

More people have died in Hall County traffic wrecks in the first 10 months of 2020 than all of 2019, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
To curb this trend, the sheriff’s office said it will be starting a traffic safety awareness campaign this month and continuing through the holiday season.
As of Oct. 24, 25 people were killed in county wrecks in 2020 compared to the 20 deaths in all of 2019.
Gainesville Police and the Georgia State Patrol investigated three fatal incidents involving pedestrians between Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24 alone.
Christy Ramsey, 39, was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Athens Street in Gainesville on Oct. 24.
Jonathan Calvin Cross, 37, was killed around 11:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, after being hit by a van on Athens Highway just north of Smallwood Road.
David Tisdell, 25, of Oakwood, walked in front of an oncoming commercial vehicle Friday, Oct. 23, on Thompson Bridge Road, police said.
“The numbers don’t lie, and with the major holidays around the corner, we just knew that an education and enforcement initiative was imperative in making every effort to save lives on the roads,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement. “While statistics give us a warning, it’s also critical that we remember the impact of these fatal crashes. The loss of the victims, ranging from children to grandparents, has left painful voids in the lives of their loved ones.”
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, 76% of the 1,507 people killed in traffic incidents last year in Georgia were the result of “unsafe behaviors, such as distractions, impairment or driving too fast for conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies will focus this month on distracted driving, moving in December to speeding and impaired driving in January. This focus will include watching high-traffic intersections for potential violators, according to the sheriff’s office.