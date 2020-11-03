Hall sheriff’s office starting distracted driving campaign after increased traffic fatalities

More people have died in Hall County traffic wrecks in the first 10 months of 2020 than all of 2019, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.



To curb this trend, the sheriff’s office said it will be starting a traffic safety awareness campaign this month and continuing through the holiday season.

As of Oct. 24, 25 people were killed in county wrecks in 2020 compared to the 20 deaths in all of 2019.

Gainesville Police and the Georgia State Patrol investigated three fatal incidents involving pedestrians between Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24 alone.

Christy Ramsey, 39, was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Athens Street in Gainesville on Oct. 24.