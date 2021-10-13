Hall man sentenced to life plus 70 years for kidnapping, beating pregnant woman

A Hall County man was sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and beating a pregnant woman while also threatening to electrocute her in the bathtub, according to court officials and documents.

Thomas Christopher Robinson Sr., 44, entered a guilty plea on multiple charges Tuesday, Oct. 12, after jury selection for his trial began. Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden imposed the sentence the same day.

“I have been a felony prosecutor for 40 years,” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a statement. “Rarely have I seen a more egregiously horrible attack upon a domestic violence victim that did not result in the death of the victim. It would be my hope that the parole board never allow this man to see the light of day again.“

Darragh said the presentation of evidence at trial “would have also included a similar incident involving a different victim in Louisiana (eight) years prior to this attack.”

The 11-count indictment filed last year includes offenses of kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit feticide, false imprisonment, influencing a witness and hindering an emergency telephone call.

Robinson was accused of abducting the woman in December 2019. The indictment alleges he burned the woman’s face with a cigar, broke her nose and disfigured her ears.

The prosecution charged Robinson with kicking the pregnant victim with steel-toed boots including her face, abdomen and vaginal area, which the prosecution considered as a criminal attempt to commit feticide.

Robinson was also charged with making the woman “get into a bathtub filled with water and threatening to electrocute (her) by holding an orange extension cord over the water.”

The Hall County man also repeatedly made calls from the jail “in an effort to intimidate her into not appearing for court and dismissing charges against him.”



