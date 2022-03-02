Hall court circuit granted nearly $600,000 to help with backlog

The judicial council said the grant awards were effective March 1.



Court Administrator Jason Stephenson previously told The Times that once the funds are spent, the county can submit for reimbursement.

The court already received more than $1 million earlier this year in grant funds through the American Rescue Plan. That money was focused on more staff in the district attorney’s office and court services as well as an additional Juvenile Court judge that would handle some Superior Court matters.

The court system previously submitted a proposal for $691,447 in funds that would address an increased caseload in Probate Court and a growing number of people attending the system’s accountability courts.

Run through Treatment Services, Hall County has a number of accountability court programs such as DUI Court and Drug Court that attempt rehabilitative measures instead of incarceration.

That initial proposal included a part-time physician at the Hall County jail who would perform mental health assessments. Stephenson said that request for the physician was withdrawn because of the Administrative Office of the Courts’ “belief that the expense would fall outside the bounds of eligible expenditure categories.”

The courts reported a 30% increase in new cases filed in Probate Court compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Stephenson said Probate Court Judge Patty Walters Laine will appoint the associate Probate Court judge. According to the courts’ proposal, the salary and fringe benefits for this position total $162,718.

The newest round of funding also includes five positions in Treatment Services: Drug Court counselors, an intake specialist, a case manager and a human services coordinator.

Stephenson said the human services coordinator would be placed at the jail and assist particularly with the mental health needs there.

“It’s been a need that we’ve been eager to meet for some time but have felt it more acutely with the number of people that are coming into our programs,” Stephenson said.

The courts have posted listings for a few of these jobs, and all of the positions are open.

“We’ve begun advertising and we will begin interviewing this month,” Stephenson said.



