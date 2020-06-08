Hall County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave for 'inappropriate remarks'

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office employee is on leave after “inappropriate remarks” made on social media while off-duty.
The employee, who was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office, is on leave pending an internal investigation.
In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said the comment “in no way reflect the opinion of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in any way, shape, or form.”
“Our employees are expected to maintain a professional demeanor at all times – both off-duty and on,” according to the statement.