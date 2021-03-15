Hall County inmate who hopped into waiting SUV captured in Tennessee

A Hall County inmate who walked off a work detail last month has been arrested in Tennessee and returned to Hall County’s custody, according to the Hall County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Hall authorities say David Morgan, 37, of Gainesville, left his outside work assignment at the Hall jail around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 and got into a waiting SUV.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested at a home in Hamilton County, Tennessee on March 11 by U.S. Marshals and Hamilton County deputies.

Morgan was originally charged with felony theft by taking, two misdemeanor accounts of theft by deception and failure to appear. He now also faces a felony charge of escaping.

He remains in jail without bond as of Monday morning, March 15. The incident is still under investigation, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office has directed questions to the arresting agencies.