Gillsville motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash

A Gillsville man was killed Saturday, Aug. 6 after his motorcycle collided with an SUV exiting a driveway, according to authorities.
Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, died after the wreck around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 52.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Sanchez’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a Ford Expedition driven by Gregory Ryan Mauldin, 44, of Gillsville.
Williams said Mauldin was leaving his driveway at the time of the crash.
Mauldin suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to the hospital, Williams said.
Williams said the case is still under investigation.