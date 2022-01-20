Georgia Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in Hall molestation case

The Georgia Supreme Court earlier this month denied hearing the appeal of a Murrayville man sentenced to 40 years in prison on a child molestation case.

His attorneys argued it was improper for the victim to testify in a military uniform.

Matthew David Cwik was convicted in August 2018 on one count of aggravated child molestation and five counts of child molestation. Cwik was sentenced to life with 40 years in prison and the remainder on probation.