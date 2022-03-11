Gainesville spa employee charged with sexual battery after customers complain of inappropriate touching

A Clermont man was arrested Thursday after two customers at a Gainesville massage and spa business accused him of inappropriate touching.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on the 100 block of Washington St. in Gainesville, but spokeswoman B.J. Williams said she cannot name the business “because the business has not been charged with any violations.”
The Times has filed for open records.
Michael Steven Reeves Jr., 36, an employee at the spa, was charged with three counts of sexual battery, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. He also was charged with possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Two customers told authorities that Reeves touched them in intimate areas of their bodies during massages and that it was unwanted and uninvited.
Reeves remained in the Hall County Jail as of Friday afternoon. The case remains under investigation.