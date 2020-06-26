Gainesville police say suspect in custody after firing on officers

Gainesville police say a person is in custody after opening fire on officers responding to a call late Thursday at Home Town Studios on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
According to a Gainesville PD Facebook post, officers were responding to a report of an intoxicated person when they attempted to make contact, and “the subject immediately produced a firearm and began firing.”
Police said the person was taken into custody and neither the person nor officers were injured. Police did not immediately report whether officers fired their weapons or how the person was captured.
