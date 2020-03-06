Gainesville police rolling out steady burn lights to increase visibility

“It’s something that we’ve been doing for some time now. We’ve kind of come out with it officially, especially with the creation of the new downtown and midtown unit,” Holbrook said.



Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish added three officers to the community relations unit headed by Holbrook in 2019 to add a presence in downtown, midtown and the surrounding areas.

The burning lights, also called cruise lights, are a solid blue color with a lower intensity than that of the flashing emergency lights.

More agencies across the state and country are beginning to use these lights, including the Gwinnett County Police in February.

“The cruise lights are used to bring a level of comfort to the community that police officers are in the area and are there if you need us,” the Gwinnett County Police said in a post announcing the lights.