Gainesville motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist passing cars at a high rate of speed Monday was killed in a wreck on Price Road in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, of Gainesville, died near Will Wallace Road, according to Georgia State Patrol.
State patrol said Navarro was riding a Suzuki motorcycle around 5:40 p.m. Monday on Price Road. Andres Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was turning left into his driveway on Price Road in his Ford Mustang.
Troopers said Navarro was speeding, passed in a no passing zone, and hit the back of Campa’s Mustang.
One witness told troopers he heard the motorcycle coming from behind him and hit the Mustang, throwing the motorcycle over the car.
Other witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle pass them at a “very high rate of speed,” passing them moments before the crash, according to the report.
Campa was not injured.