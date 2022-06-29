Gainesville man killed in hit-and-run

A Gainesville man died after a fatal hit-and-run Saturday, June 25, in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. J.G. Tucker said Victor Rodriguez, 49, was crossing Thousand Oaks Drive Saturday wearing reflective clothing.
Tucker said a car, possibly a 2008-2010 black Dodge Charger, was heading southbound and hit Rodriguez. After the collision, the car drove away from the scene, Tucker said.
The driver’s identity is still unknown, but the car would have damage on its front end, Tucker said.
Tucker did not release any further information on the case.