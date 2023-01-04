Update: Gainesville man killed in crash was driving 100 mph in chase with Habersham deputy

Update: A Gainesville man was killed early Tuesday after he drove away from a Habersham County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, overturning his car in a ditch, according to authorities.

A Habersham patrol deputy spotted a car crossing over a solid white line around midnight Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Ga. 365.

The driver, identified later as William Timothy Myers, 34, of Gainesville, also had a headlight out.

The deputy tried to pull over Myers’ car by turning on his blue lights, but Myers sped away, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Gainesville man reached speeds over 100 mph while trying to get away and ran multiple stop signs, authorities said.

Georgia State Patrol said Myers went off the shoulder of J Warren Road around a curve about 12:15 a.m. and went up an embankment, with the passenger side striking several trees.

The front of Myers’ car hit a tree and overturned onto the driver’s side in a ditch.

Habersham authorities rendered aid until EMS could arrive. Deputies found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in Myers’ possession, according to authorities.

Myers was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville but died from his injuries.