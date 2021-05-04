Gainesville man convicted in 2018 aggravated child molestation case

A Gainesville man was found guilty by a Hall County grand jury in a child molestation case from 2018, according to court documents.



Curtis Eugene Akins, 48, was convicted Friday, April 30, on one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of aggravated child molestation.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook previously told The Times the case involved a 7-year-old girl who had disclosed following a school program.

“What happens is the school system goes in and does their ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ (program), and then this was one of those that came out of that program,” Holbrook said at the time of Akins’ arrest.

Akins was originally arrested in November 2018 and was indicted in July 2019.

A representative for Judge Andrew Fuller's office said sentencing was scheduled for May 24.

Defense attorney Clint Teston declined to comment.