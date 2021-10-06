Gainesville man accused of sexual exploitation of children

A Gainesville man has been accused of having a screenshot that showed children being sexually abused, according to authorities.
Sean Louis Rose, 34, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children. Investigators took him into custody Sept. 29 when they executed a search warrant at his home.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Rose had at least one screenshot “that contained three photos of children being sexually abused” stored in his Google account.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the Sheriff’s Office investigators Aug. 13, and detectives obtained a search warrant for Rose’s data and Google account Sept. 10.
During the Sept. 29 search of Rose’s home, investigators seized several electronic devices, and the processing of those devices is still pending.
“The information about Rose’s activity made its way to Georgia from Will County, Illinois, where he previously lived,” Booth wrote in a news release. “Authorities investigating Rose in Will County learned he had moved to Georgia and notified the (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children).”
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.