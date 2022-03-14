Gainesville man accused of selling gun, meth to undercover GBI agent

A Gainesville man was accused of selling a pistol with a suppressor and 8 ounces of meth to an undercover agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to court documents.
Richard Heath Milligan, 43, was charged March 3 in U.S. District Court with distributing a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
He was arrested in early February after an investigation by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. Agents seized 2 kilograms of meth, two guns and $4,000 in cash at the time of his arrest, according to the GBI.
Weeks before his arrest, Milligan pleaded guilty Jan. 4 in a separate case to a reduced charge of possession with intent to distribute meth and was given an eight-year sentence, with the first three years in incarceration. The judge deemed his custodial sentence served.
According to an affidavit written by a GBI agent, Milligan began communicating with an undercover GBI agent in late January.
The deal was $1,200 for a firearm and $1,600 for 8 ounces of methamphetamine at a Clermont gas station, according to the affidavit.
Milligan allegedly gave the undercover agent two clear plastic bags filled with meth and a CZ Scorpion EVO pistol.
The pistol had a rifle stock and a black suppressor screwed into the barrel.
“Milligan stated that a man had told him he could get more AKs and grenades,” according to the affidavit. “Milligan stated he has a friend that has an automatic AR9. Milligan stated that he pulled the trigger one time, and it went through fifteen shots very quickly.”
The agent said the deal was captured on camera.
Defense attorney Graham McKinnon did not return a request for comment Monday, March 14.