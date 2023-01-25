Gainesville house fire displaces 2

Firefighters were putting out hotspots Wednesday afternoon in the attic of a Gainesville home, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 1:15 p.m. to the 3700 block of Harmony Church Road in Gainesville, where they found smoke and flames coming from the home.
After an external attack, firefighters moved inside to extinguish the bulk of the fire.
No people were found during their search, and no injuries were reported. Two people were displaced from the home, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.