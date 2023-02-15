Gainesville girl seriously injured in Mt. Vernon Road crash

A 7-year-old girl was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with serious injuries after a wreck Tuesday, Feb. 14, in North Hall, according to a report.

Claire Shockley, of Gainesville, suffered serious injuries, while her mother, Olivia Shockley, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a crash about 4 p.m. on Mount Vernon Road at Buckhorn Road.

Shockley, 35, of Gainesville, was heading north in a Chevrolet Traverse on Mount Vernon Road and was trying to turn left onto Buckhorn Road.

Lesley Ham, 35, of Gainesville, was heading south on Mount Vernon Road.

Shockley failed to yield while making the turn, leading Ham’s Toyota Highlander XLE to hit Shockley’s vehicle in its right side, troopers said.

Shockley’s car overturned onto its left side.

Shockley told law enforcement she looked down for a moment. When she looked back at the road, she said she could not avoid the collision.

“She stated that she was turning onto Buckhorn Road to turn around,” according to the report.

A witness said he saw the crash but couldn’t recall what preceded it. He said he saw Shockley exit the car and heard her mention that her daughter was in the car.

Ham had three children in the car: Zackery Weaver, 12, Walker Wetherford, infant, and Mary Katheryn Ham, 9. Weaver was not taken for treatment, but everyone else in the Toyota Highlander XLE was taken to NGMC.