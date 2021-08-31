Gainesville 2-year-old hit, killed by car in White County driveway

A 2-year-old girl from Gainesville was killed after she was hit by a car in a Sautee Nacoochee driveway, according to Georgia State Patrol.



Isabella Rider died Monday, Aug. 30, according to her obituary. Cpl. B.D. Taylor said the girl was dead when state patrol responded to Woodland Road in Sautee Nacoochee.

The driver of a Honda CRV, who was one of Rider’s relatives, drove into the driveway and struck Rider, who was running in the driveway, Cpl. B.D. Taylor said.

Taylor said the driver was not able to see the girl because of her height and the driveway’s incline.

Taylor said there are no pending charges.