Four people, including two from Hall, indicted in multi-million dollar meth bust

Four people from Hall and Gwinnett counties face federal charges for selling methamphetamine after a multi-million dollar drug seizure in August.
Almarud Duarte, 25, of Oakwood, David Garcia, 40, of Duluth, Kevin Tello, 26, of Lawrenceville, and Eduardo Penaloza-Pacheco, 36, of Gainesville, were indicted Oct. 26 on charges of selling methamphetamine by the kilogram, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Law enforcement seized roughly 200 kilograms of meth after searching the homes of the four with “the bulk of it coming from Garcia’s residence,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Duarte sold the drugs after obtaining it from Tello or Garcia from May to August. Penaloza-Pacheco was also accused of selling a kilo in June after obtaining the meth from Tello.
The case is a collaboration between the Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, Georgia State Patrol, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force, the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Authorities announced the drug seizure Aug. 20, though Garcia was not named at that time by the narcotics squad.