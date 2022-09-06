Former Gainesville High teacher charged with new sex-related crimes

Additional charges have been brought against a former Gainesville High teacher who was charged with child molestation last week, bringing the number of victims to two.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Cameron Millhollland, 26, was charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted improper sexual contact by an employee, agent or foster parent.

The new charges came two days after he was charged with child molestation following a Gainesville Police investigation that found he sent a live Snapchat video to a girl, age 15 at the time, of himself masturbating. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains.

The new chargesoccurred June 8 around midnight, according to Friday’s warrants.

He was charged with exploitation of a minor for sending “two nude pictures and one video of his erect penis and masturbating to juvenile victim with his snapchat username and did show his face to said victim,” according to warrants. He “also sent a video with boxer shorts on with an erect penis dancing and in a mirror that showed his bedroom. Cameron Millholland also sent a photo of his penis under a gray blanket.”

He was also charged with attempted improper sexual contact by an employee, agent or foster parent for “masturbating on video sent on Snapchat ……to juvenile victim that was his student and asked juvenile victim to be alone with him at an undisclosed location.”

The case is still under investigation, and police asked for anyone with information to contact the police department at gainesville.org/659/submit-a-tip.

Millholland, who taught social studies and coached boys golf, resigned Aug. 19, was removed from the classroom the day the investigation began and resigned the next day, He was hired at Gainesville High in Aug. 2019.