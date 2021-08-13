Flowery Branch man faces homicide charge in fatal South Hall crash from April

A Flowery Branch man was arrested nearly four months after a fatal wreck in South Hall, according to authorities.



Kenneth Howard Gragg, 69, was booked in to the Hall County Jail Thursday, Aug. 12, on charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane. Grisel Alvarez Martinez, 64, of Oakwood, was killed in the April 27 crash on Atlanta Highway.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Gragg was driving north on Atlanta Highway from Ledford Road in an Oldsmobile Bravada.

Booth said Gragg’s SUV became airborne after striking the median and collided with Martinez’s Ford Fusion in the southbound lane.

Gragg was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for his injuries.

Booth said both drivers were alone. The Times has asked for more information about the cause of the wreck.

Gragg was released from the jail after an hour Thursday. Booth did not immediately respond to a request for the bond amount.

No attorney was listed for Gragg Friday, Aug. 13, and The Times has been unable to reach him.