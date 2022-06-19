Flowery Branch man charged with vehicular homicide in January crash

A Flowery Branch man was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide from a fatal January crash in South Hall, according to authorities.
Shamus Matthew Hutchinson, 34, also faces charges of DUI of drugs(less safe), driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding from the Jan. 14 crash that killed Mitchell Blake Anderson, 31.
Anderson died Jan. 27, according to his obituary.
Though the legal limit in Georgia for blood alcohol concentration is 0.08, law enforcement can still charge “DUI(less safe)” if the person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol “to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive,” according to Georgia law.
Hutchinson was booked into the Hall County Jail Friday, June 17, where he remains with no bond.
According to a Georgia State Patrol report, Hutchinson was driving southbound around 8:44 a.m. Jan. 14 in the northbound lane of Hog Mountain Road in a Ford Explorer XLT.
Anderson was traveling northbound on Hog Mountain Road in a Chevrolet Bolt as well as a third driver.
Hutchinson struck Anderson’s car head-on in the northbound lane of Hog Mountain Road near Wade Orr Road, according to the report.
After the collision, Hutchinson’s car ran off the road and finally stopped on the west shoulder.
Anderson’s car rotated and hit the third car on its left left side, causing the third car to go off of the roadway and strike a ditch, according to the report.
Both Anderson and Hutchinson, who was seriously injured, were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center by Hall County EMS, according to the report.
The third driver was not seriously injured, according to the report.
Cpl. J.G. Tucker said the warrants for Hutchinson were obtained May 10.