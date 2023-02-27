Florida man sentenced for molesting 2 girls in Hall

Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin sentenced Wallace to a total sentence of life plus 20 years with the first 30 years in prison. Wallace will receive credit for time served since Oct. 15, 2021 plus another year of pre-trial detention, and Gosselin allowed for the remainder of the sentence to be served on probation.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating the case in September 2019, when family members of a 4-year-old girl reported she was sexually abused at a Hall County residence.

During that investigation, detectives determined Wallace also molested a second girl, who was 6 at the time, in 2013 at the same residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wallace and the girls knew each other.

The jury took the case about 9 a.m. Friday after hearing evidence since Tuesday, Feb. 21 before Gosselin.

During the sentencing phase, Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler asked for life in prison to reflect the amount of damage he’s done.

“When one molests a child, it will always be a part of that child’s life. Even as the two victims in this case recover, our hearts are with them,” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a statement. “The punishment imposed is punishment well deserved for the now convicted Wallace. The verdict of the jury was just and appreciated.”

Buckler prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Rachel Bennett.

Wallace will also face the special sex offender conditions of probation.

Defense attorney Chris van Rossem, who represented Wallace along with co-counsel Chloe Owens, declined to comment.

Wallace was indicted in a separate case Jan. 25 involving a third young girl on charges of aggravated child molestation and child molestation.

Citing the pending nature of the case, Darragh declined to discuss the newest charges for Wallace.