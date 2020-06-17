Five Hall men indicted on federal arson charges over burned police car

Five Hall County men were charged by a federal grand jury in an arson case stemming from a Gainesville Police car being torched with a flare gun at the officer’s residence, according to authorities.



Those charged were Deveccho Waller Jr., 21, Jesse Smallwood, 21, Dashun Martin, 23, and Judah Bailey, 20, all of Gainesville, and Bruce Thompson, 22, of Oakwood.

A Gainesville Police Department patrol car was set on fire June 2 in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

“While using the cover of peaceful protests in Gainesville, the defendants allegedly sought out and intentionally burned a police vehicle,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak in a statement. “Those seeking to perpetrate criminal acts of violence toward our law enforcement officers should expect to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”