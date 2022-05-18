Firefighters respond to house fire in South Hall

A home in South Hall caught fire Wednesday evening, Hall County Fire Rescue said.
The fire started about 5:45 p.m. in an outbuilding and spread to a nearby home in the 4300 block of Martin Road, said Christie Grice, a spokesperson for Hall County Fire Rescue.
The fire quickly spread to the attic, and also damaged a vehicle in the driveway, Grice said. Crews extinguished the blaze and continued to check for hot spots into the night.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting four adults and one child who lived in the home. No one was in the home when the fire started.
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.