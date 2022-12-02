Fire destroys mobile home in Gillsville

A fire destroyed a mobile home in Gillsville late Thursday.
No one was injured in the blaze.
About 10:20 p.m., Hall County Fire Rescue firefighters arrived at a fully engulfed mobile home in the 4600 block of Three Bridges Road, Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said.
Firefighters attacked the bulk of the fire coming from inside the home and were able to extinguish it from the interior and exterior.
No one was found inside the home, Ledsinger said.
The American Red Cross was notified of two displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.