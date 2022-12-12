Fire damages home in Buford

A house in Buford caught fire Sunday, displacing residents.
Hall County fire department officials said the blaze was mostly confined to the attic of a home on the 3600 block of Maple Valley Drive in Buford.
Fire crews arrived at the two-story home about 9:40 p.m.
“Firefighters were able to enter the home and attack the fire from the inside,” said Hall Fire spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger in an email. “Due to the amount of flames in the attic, crews relocated outside to continue their efforts.”
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.